Trinity Episcopal Church collects nearly 1,500 pounds of food for ICM

Larry Trott was the driving force behind the 2020 “Can-Do” food drive that brought in almost 1,500 pounds of food for Iredell Christian Ministries to use to serve hungry neighbors, said Father Brad Mullis, rector at Trinity.

Iredell Christian Ministries (ICM), which Trinity supports through several programs, has been helping people in need throughout Iredell County since 2007. It is a volunteer-run organization that works with families on a one-on-one basis, keeps track of their needs and current statuses, and assists with crisis needs as well as long-term needs. With the help of volunteers from fifteen church congregations and the community at large, a relationship with the Second Harvest Food Bank of NW North Carolina, the assistance of local grocery stores, and donated funds, ICM today serves close to 800 families per month.