Trick-or-Treat sees hundreds turnout in downtown Statesville

Kai Mayhew receives candy outside of WAME’s downtown studio during Downtown Statesville’s Trick-or-Treat event on Wednesday.
Bryson Burton and Teayah Burton pose for a photo during Downtown Statesville’s Trick-or-Treat event on Wednesday.
Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville brought out hundreds on Wednesday as costumed-clad residents collected candy from downtown businesses.
Liz Crowley and Vance Crowley Mclemore dressed as Tinkerbell and Peter Pan for Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville on Wednesday.
Iredell County sheriff’s deputies hand out candy during Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville on Wednesday.
One child dressed as the Grim Reaper looks on silently during Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville on Wednesday.
Trick-or-treaters of all ages were out on Wednesday for Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville.
Hundreds packed the streets of Statesville during Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville on Wednesday.
The return of trick-or-treating to Downtown Statesville brought out crowds.
Evie Parker, Collins Tuck and Willa Parker pose for a photo during Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville on Wednesday.
Jera Coleman from First Citizens Bank hands out candy during Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville on Wednesday.
A member of the Statesville Police Department hands out candy.
Members of the Statesville Fire Department hand out candy during Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville on Wednesday.
Hundreds of children came out to get candy during Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville on Wednesday.
Iredell County EMS used a stretcher to give out candy during Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Statesville on Wednesday.
Ava Phifer poses at the Sheriff's Spooktacular on Wednesday.
Ava Phifer poses with Jordan Phifer at the Sheriff's Spooktacular on Wednesday.
People flock around the Iredell County Sheriff's Office for the Sheriff's Spooktacular on Wednesday.
Sheriff Darren Campbell poses with a child dressed as an evil clown the Sheriff's Spooktacular on Wednesday.
The Sheriff's Spooktacular on Wednesday had truck-or-treat style trick-or-treating.
Maj. Joel Hepler hands out pumpkins at the Sheriff’s Spooktacular on Wednesday.
Judging from the hundreds of children and their parents in Downtown Statesville, moving up trick-or-treat a day didn’t have a noticeable effect on turnout but did mean the children got their candy sooner.
Clear skies and temperatures in the high 60s kept things comfortable as ghouls, superheroes, princesses, soldiers and other costumed characters made their way down Broad and Center streets for the Downtown Statesville hosted event.
Some of those families also made their way over to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Spooktacular, where more candy, fun and the men and women of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office could be found. The event offered candy as well as a chance for members of the community to see some of the office’s heavy-duty equipment and meet the law enforcement officers, including K-9 units.
The events were moved up to Wednesday as the forecast called for rain. That became a reality with temperatures dipping into the 50s as rain moved into the area.
