Trick-or-Treat sees hundreds turnout in downtown Statesville

Judging from the hundreds of children and their parents in Downtown Statesville, moving up trick-or-treat a day didn’t have a noticeable effect on turnout but did mean the children got their candy sooner.

Clear skies and temperatures in the high 60s kept things comfortable as ghouls, superheroes, princesses, soldiers and other costumed characters made their way down Broad and Center streets for the Downtown Statesville hosted event.

Some of those families also made their way over to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Spooktacular, where more candy, fun and the men and women of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office could be found. The event offered candy as well as a chance for members of the community to see some of the office’s heavy-duty equipment and meet the law enforcement officers, including K-9 units.

The events were moved up to Wednesday as the forecast called for rain. That became a reality with temperatures dipping into the 50s as rain moved into the area.

