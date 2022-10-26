Trick-or-treat events

CountrySide Baptist Church

CountrySide Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be candy, a free hot dog meal and bouncy houses.

The church is at 1233 River Hill Road, Statesville.

For information call 704-872-9455.

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host a drive-thru trick-or-treating through the lower bays of Station 1 on Monday from 6-8 p.m. The department is at 501 Ruritan Park Road off Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point. For further information, call the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department at 704-585-2519.

Fairview Baptist Church

Fairview Baptist Church is holding a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The church is at 349 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville.

The event will feature hayrides, hot dogs, games, prizes, candy and touch-a-truck.

There will be a line of cars and trucks with goodies and activities for all ages.

The church’s regular worship times are Sunday with Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. There are mid-week activities as well.

Bethesda Presbyterian Church

Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 802 Bethesda Road, Statesville, will hold a trunk-or-treat event Monday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. The public is invited.

Harvest Baptist Church

Harvest Baptist Church will be the site of a trunk-or-treat event Monday at 6 p.m. There will be hayrides and hot chocolate. The church is at 193 Watermelon Road, Statesville. On Sunday at 11 a.m., the church will have a pumpkin patch in which all the children get to pick a pumpkin.