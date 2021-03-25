Tribute To The Troops to honor Sgt. Jason Ramseyer on Saturday

It’s been more than a year since Rockie Lynne and Tribute to the Troops have taken time to honor Gold-Star families, but that wait comes to an end on Saturday when the group rides again to honor Staff Sgt. Jason Ramseyer with a visit to his family in Hickory.
The event isn’t about presenting a plaque to Ramseyer’s family; it’s about telling the story of a man who died serving his county, Lynne said.
Lynne said on these rides, it starts joyful, but as they get closer to the location where the family is waiting, a somber tone takes hold.
“Spirits are up because we’re about to honor someone who gave their life for this country,” Lynne said. “You can feel the sense of reality; this is where they grew up, where they went to high school. You start to feel the sense of loss this family has endured for 14 years, and for the rest of their lives.”
He said he spends time getting to know the soldier’s story, in this case, Ramseyer who was from Lenior. It is a task Lynne takes seriously as he talks about Ramseyer’s life and service.
While they look to honor Ramseyer’s life as much as his death, it’s hard to ignore. Lynne, who spoke with soldiers who were there, said Ramseyer was selfless as he urged medics to attend to other soldiers wounded in an improvised explosive blast before treating him. He would later die while being evacuated.
“That’s the kind of leaders we hope for in this world,” Lynne said.
According to the Military Times’ Honor the Fallen database, Ramseyer was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine “Expeditionary Force”. He was killed on April 20, 2006, while conducting combat operations against enemy forces in Anbar Province, Iraq.
Tribute for Troops also has set up college savings plans for Ramseyer’s two daughters through its Fallen Heroes’ Children’s Education Fund.
Tribute to the Troops
The ride begins and ends at Tilley Harley-Davidson, 1226 Morland Drive.
Registration for the free ride for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with kickstands up at 10 a.m. before the ride to Hickory. The motorcycles will return around 3 p.m. that day then and will be making a special presentation to the family of Kimothy “Hoss” Lambert. Lambert was an infantry veteran who served on the group’s Board of Directors but died in January due to COVID-19.
Lynne said they had not done a ride last year, including their usual October ride, due to restrictions from Gov. Roy Cooper. But with those being slowly lifted, Lynn said they had been happy to comply but was looking forward to this “makeup” ride as well as their regularly scheduled during the second weekend of October.
The charity was founded by Rockie Lynne in 2003, who is an Army veteran and recording artist. According to the organization, since its inception in 2003, Tribute To The Troops has visited more than 300 families who have lost a loved one while serving our country in the United States military and has purchased college savings plans for more than 100 children who have lost a parent in active duty. For more information, see www.tributetothetroops.org.
