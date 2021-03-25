Tribute To The Troops to honor Sgt. Jason Ramseyer on Saturday

It’s been more than a year since Rockie Lynne and Tribute to the Troops have taken time to honor Gold-Star families, but that wait comes to an end on Saturday when the group rides again to honor Staff Sgt. Jason Ramseyer with a visit to his family in Hickory.

The event isn’t about presenting a plaque to Ramseyer’s family; it’s about telling the story of a man who died serving his county, Lynne said.

Lynne said on these rides, it starts joyful, but as they get closer to the location where the family is waiting, a somber tone takes hold.

“Spirits are up because we’re about to honor someone who gave their life for this country,” Lynne said. “You can feel the sense of reality; this is where they grew up, where they went to high school. You start to feel the sense of loss this family has endured for 14 years, and for the rest of their lives.”

He said he spends time getting to know the soldier’s story, in this case, Ramseyer who was from Lenior. It is a task Lynne takes seriously as he talks about Ramseyer’s life and service.