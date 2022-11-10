Trent wins Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3 seat

The Iredell County Board of Elections said Thursday that Republican candidate Abby Trent (R) will win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3 race.

Trent held a 154-vote lead after election night over Sarah Parker Pittman (D), but with more than 1,000 absentee ballots still out at that time, the board of elections couldn’t confirm how many were from District 3, making it too close to call.

But on Thursday, Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said that they were able to determine that the number of possible remaining ballots that were mailed or provisional totaled 142, which meant even if every one of them was for Pittman, it wouldn’t be enough to change the outcome.

Results will be made official on Nov. 18 after a final canvassing of votes where the board of elections confirms the results.

While results remain unofficial until after canvassing, the current results show Trent received 3,280 votes (51.20%) compared to Pittman’s 3,126 (48.80%)