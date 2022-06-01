Trent remains winner of Iredell-Statesville Schools District 3 primary after recount

Abby Trent has officially won the Republican primary for Iredell-Statesville Schools District 3 after a recount this week.

One “overvote” — when a ballot has two candidates marked on in some way — was detected in the recount, with the final total that shows Trent received 670 (34.81%) votes compared to Shoffner’s 666 (34.60%), and Tammy Wyatt in third with 589 votes (30.60%).

The recount, which can be requested by a candidate that is within 1% of the winner, was requested by Shoffner as he finished just five votes behind Trent in the first count.

Trent will face Democrat Michelle Coffey in November’s general election.

Iredell County Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said they estimate the recount cost roughly $3,750.

The cost comes from the county requesting assistance from the company PrintElect in operating the tabulator issued from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Jordan said they were unfamiliar with the particular model and a recount could have taken longer without the assistance. She said in a future recount scenario, the staff would be familiar with the machine and would be able to complete it themselves.

