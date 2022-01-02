'Travels of Marco Polo' is a book for the ages

Marco was gone so long, in fact, that when he returned, he had forgotten much of his native Italian dialect. He no longer looked like the young man he had been, and so was not admitted into his own house back in Venice.

During his absence his mother had died and some cousins were living in his boyhood home. None of them recognized him until he produced some jewels he had brought back with him from the court of the Great Khan. Then the relatives began to see his resemblance to the long-lost Cousin Marco. Funny how light reflecting off gems can improve your eyesight!

“The Travels of Marco Polo” is on reading lists for the college-bound and can also be found on most lists of the most influential books of all time. Consider:

Polo’s book was responsible for much of the sailing that took place during the Age of Exploration (circa 1400 to 1600). His book might well be considered the fuse that lit the Renaissance rocket.

Columbus is believed to have had a copy of “The Travels” with him aboard the Santa Maria on his voyages to the New World, better known today as North and South America.