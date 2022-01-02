'Travels of Marco Polo' is a book for the ages

My friend Joel Reese, our local history man at the Iredell County Library in Statesville, recently gave me a Christmas gift that I especially appreciated: “The Travels of Marco Polo,” translated by Henry Yule, and published by Sterling Publishing Company of New York in 2012. It is illustrated with many maps and color photographs of places mentioned in Polo’s book, making it the edition you would want in your home library.
It must be 30 years since I first read Polo’s book; high time I read it again. Everyone claiming to be educated should have read it. The book was written while Polo was in prison in Genoa.
No, he was not a criminal. In Polo’s time, the rich trading cities of Italy: Florence, Genoa, Milan, Pisa, etc., not only were trade rivals, but they actually fought each other militarily, sank each other’s ships, took each other’s sailors as prisoners and held them for ransom.
Such was the case for Polo (1254-1324) and his cellmate, a man named Rusticello, of Pisa, by occupation a writer. Lucky for us they were incarcerated together.
To pass the time, Polo dictated to Rusticello an account of his travels to Cathay (China) and the court of Kublai Khan (1215-1294) which Polo had made as a young man. The Great Khan was the leader of the Mongols, who had conquered the Chinese.
Although imprisoned, Polo was treated well. In 1299 Polo’s ransom was paid and he was released.
Eventually Polo’s book was published in German on the same presses as the first Bible, the printing presses of Johann Gutenberg, in 1477. The book was soon translated into other European languages. Sadly, there are no copies of the original printing known to exist.
Polo’s book was a bestseller, although most readers probably regarded it as fantasy or at least a travel book that contained wild exaggerations. Polo was referred to during the rest of his life as “Mr. Marco Millions.”
After all, whoever heard of rocks that burned? Or temple roofs covered in gold? Or armies numbering in the millions? Or paper money or gunpowder or animals unknown to Europe? The Great Khan even had a “pony express” system by which messages could be carried 250 miles in a day.
Well, coal is a rock that burns, some of the temples in Beijing do have roofs covered with very thin sheets of gold, the Great Khan did have a tremendous army — as evidenced by the buried terracotta army numbering over 8,000 discovered in 1974, etc., etc., etc.
In 1271, Marco had accompanied his father and his uncle on a trading expedition from Venice. The overland trip lasted much longer than expected, until 1295, in all, some 24 years.
Marco was gone so long, in fact, that when he returned, he had forgotten much of his native Italian dialect. He no longer looked like the young man he had been, and so was not admitted into his own house back in Venice.
During his absence his mother had died and some cousins were living in his boyhood home. None of them recognized him until he produced some jewels he had brought back with him from the court of the Great Khan. Then the relatives began to see his resemblance to the long-lost Cousin Marco. Funny how light reflecting off gems can improve your eyesight!
“The Travels of Marco Polo” is on reading lists for the college-bound and can also be found on most lists of the most influential books of all time. Consider:
Polo’s book was responsible for much of the sailing that took place during the Age of Exploration (circa 1400 to 1600). His book might well be considered the fuse that lit the Renaissance rocket.
Columbus is believed to have had a copy of “The Travels” with him aboard the Santa Maria on his voyages to the New World, better known today as North and South America.
After all, even if only a tenth of the riches Polo described in his book existed in Asia, then finding a way there and back was what every European sea-faring nation and ruler wanted to do.
When Polo was on his deathbed at the then-ripe old age of 69, friends urged him to “come clean,” to admit that he had made up or at least exaggerated much that was in his book. Polo gazed at his friends and calmly stated that he had not mentioned even half of what he had seen in China and the East.
A little culinary history detour: There is still, in some quarters, a debate over whether Marco Polo brought pasta noodles with him from Asia to Italy, or whether he took pasta noodles from Italy to Asia. Either way, pasta, in all its forms, is a very good thing, especially with my meat sauce on it.
You really should read Marco Polo’s book.
And thank you, Joel.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”