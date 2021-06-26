Transforming tragedy: Hartness' heartache turns into lifesaving gift

The challenge for Sarwal and Wolfe is finding the treatment plans that can improve the 50% mortality rate that hemorrhagic stroke victims face. Even for those who survive, often the level of care needed is significant as they go through rehabilitation. It’s a daunting challenge, but one the doctors are ready to face.

“We are blessed to be in a place where research is valued. I’m blessed that Wake Forest recognizes the need for research and encourages people like me and Dr. Wolfe to do it. Without the support of our employers, without the support of a community, you won’t be able to take on these tasks. It is a big challenge,” Sarwal said.

Wolfe said that with people like Hartness wanting to reach out and help communicate her story to others, it helps to make people more receptive to the challenges they face with stroke research.

“They’ve changed the face of the way that we do medicine off here at Wake Forest in this disease, Wolfe said. “That’s a critical partnership with the community, educating the community working back and forth between people.”

Knowing the signs

Sarwal and Wolfe said what while research in all strokes continues to move forward, reaction time continues to be the most critical part of getting a patient treated properly.