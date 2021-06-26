Transforming tragedy: Hartness' heartache turns into lifesaving gift

Carole Hartness doesn’t want families to have to go through the heartache she went through after losing her husband and son to hemorrhagic strokes.
And she did more than hope, she made a donation toward the research doctors and scientists look to address a condition that affects roughly 100,000 people in the United States each year.
“One person can make a difference,” Hartness said. She said that she was determined to make sure her donation went toward fighting the condition that took her son, Dennis, and husband, Richard.
“I just know that by checking into it and being persistent about what I wanted to do,” Hartness said. “I think a lot of people if they are really interested in something and to stick to it a second, they can get other things started to or they can make a difference.”
That wasn’t lost on the doctors at Wake Forest that work to research and better understand those kinds of strokes.
“The Hartness family story is one of both heartbreak and inspiration. Carole Hartness transformed tragedy into a life-giving gift that is improving the care of hemorrhagic stroke patients every day. She has left an incredible legacy for her husband and son that will benefit future generations,” Dr. Aarti Sarwal at Wake Forest Baptist Health said.
That wasn’t lost on Carole, either.
“Richard and Dennis will not be forgotten. And that does mean a lot.”
Sarwal, in an email, said that the Wake Forest ICH story begins with Carole. While that $5,000 donation is only a small part of the funding that goes into stroke research at Wake Forest Baptist the need for more understanding of the condition is obvious with hemorrhagic strokes having a 50% mortality rate.
Hemorrhagic strokes, or intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), aren’t as well understood as ischemic strokes, the more common and more well-researched stroke. Dr. Stacey Quintero Wolfe said they treated roughly 800 patients dealing with the strokes last year, of which approximately 200 dealt with hemorrhagic strokes.
Dennis died in 2016 and then her husband, Richard, in 2017. Carole Hartness said it was exactly a year after Dennis died that Richard was buried. The loss of both to the same condition sparked Hartness to make a donation in honor of them.
Sarwal said that within three years she, along with Wolfe, worked to develop a research program at Wake Forest. That has resulted in multiple bench and translational research projects investigating neuroinflammation and genomics. Sarwal said that with a collaboration with the Wake Forest Cardiovascular Sciences Center and Precision Medicine, they’ve pushed froward with an ICH biobank, as well as a partnership to initiate eight clinical trials to develop better therapies for ICH patients, four in conjunction with the National Institute of Health.
The lack of research with these strokes, along with the fact the Hartness family was more than two hours from a comprehensive stroke center, made the difficulties of treating Dennis and Richard even greater.
“Wake Forest is grateful for the Hartness family and the opportunities that their donation has created in ICH research. Carole has been a community advocate and increased our community stroke prevention education. The Hartness’s have continued to give a small additional amount almost every year,” Wolfe said. “The Hartness’s gift was a catalyst to the Wake Forest patient-centered hemorrhagic stroke research and highlights our journey from a clinical problem to the bench and back to transitional and clinical trials, that with mentorship, and synergistic collaboration created an ICH infrastructure within 3 short years.”
Understanding strokes
With strokes, time is everything. Whether it is the more common ischemic or the hemorrhagic that affected the Hartness family, the flow of blood has been slowed or cut off to the brain.
To use a plumbing analogy, an ischemic stroke is when there is a blockage in the pipes. A hemorrhagic one happens when the pipes break, in this case being a weakened blood vessel that ruptures. While both are serious, the weakened blood vessel complicates treatment as it is damage to the infrastructure that takes blood to the brain.
The challenge for Sarwal and Wolfe is finding the treatment plans that can improve the 50% mortality rate that hemorrhagic stroke victims face. Even for those who survive, often the level of care needed is significant as they go through rehabilitation. It’s a daunting challenge, but one the doctors are ready to face.
“We are blessed to be in a place where research is valued. I’m blessed that Wake Forest recognizes the need for research and encourages people like me and Dr. Wolfe to do it. Without the support of our employers, without the support of a community, you won’t be able to take on these tasks. It is a big challenge,” Sarwal said.
Wolfe said that with people like Hartness wanting to reach out and help communicate her story to others, it helps to make people more receptive to the challenges they face with stroke research.
“They’ve changed the face of the way that we do medicine off here at Wake Forest in this disease, Wolfe said. “That’s a critical partnership with the community, educating the community working back and forth between people.”
Knowing the signs
Sarwal and Wolfe said what while research in all strokes continues to move forward, reaction time continues to be the most critical part of getting a patient treated properly.
The acronym BEFAST helps points to signs people should look for that could indicate a stroke. The letters are used to remind people of the following signs and needed action:
Balance: Sudden loss of balance?
Eyes: Change in vision or trouble seeing?
Face: Face looks uneven?
Arms: Arm or leg weak or hanging down?
Speech: Trouble speaking, slurred speech, or seem confused?
Time: Call 911 now.
“Then what happens if you have symptoms and it’s time and if you’ve got to get to a hospital quickly and it does make a difference,” Wolfe said. She said even if it isn’t a hospital that has specialized care for strokes, beginning the process of treating a patient in those first few hours can make a major difference in the outcome for patients.
