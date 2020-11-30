Traffic stop leads to arrest of Taylorsville man on drug charges, outstanding warrants

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man on drug charges and outstanding warrants from Lincoln County.

Jason Todd Mullen, 35, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession and transportation, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon as well as driving while license is revoked.

A magistrate in Iredell County set bond at $350,000 and an additional $55,000 for the charges in Lincoln County.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said, Sgt. L.J. Hayes and Deputy Erin Settle with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) stopped a vehicle on Wilkesboro Highway at Scotts Creek Road for a traffic violation on Nov. 21.

After speaking with Mullen, the driver of the vehicle, the deputies learned he did not have a valid driver’s license and received consent to search the car, Campbell said.

During the search, they located more than an ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a concealed weapon, Campbell said.