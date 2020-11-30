Traffic stop leads to arrest of Taylorsville man on drug charges, outstanding warrants

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man on drug charges and outstanding warrants from Lincoln County.
Jason Todd Mullen, 35, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession and transportation, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon as well as driving while license is revoked.
A magistrate in Iredell County set bond at $350,000 and an additional $55,000 for the charges in Lincoln County.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said, Sgt. L.J. Hayes and Deputy Erin Settle with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) stopped a vehicle on Wilkesboro Highway at Scotts Creek Road for a traffic violation on Nov. 21.
After speaking with Mullen, the driver of the vehicle, the deputies learned he did not have a valid driver’s license and received consent to search the car, Campbell said.
During the search, they located more than an ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a concealed weapon, Campbell said.
While working on the arrest paperwork, the deputies learned that Mullen had outstanding arrest warrants from Lincoln County for possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, habitual felon, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was also entered as wanted by Cleveland County for felony breaking and entering.
Mullen, Campbell said, is currently on probation for escape from jail by a felon and larceny of a motor vehicle. He said the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections verified Mullen is a Bound for Glory gang member.
Mullen’s criminal history includes felony charges of breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, break or enter a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine precursor, possession of methamphetamine and the charges for which he is on probation. He also has a record involving misdemeanor charges of larceny, defrauding an alcohol screening device, injury to real property and possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving offenses of DWI and driving while license is revoked.
