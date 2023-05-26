Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A traffic stop for a registration violation led to the arrest of a Salisbury man on marijuana possession charges.

Dekarius Michael Hoosier, 24, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling to keep or sell controlled substance, misdemeanor aggravated possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Tuesday, Deputy Will Wiedenmann of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team stopped a vehicle on Taylorsville Highway at Butterfield Circle for a registration violation.

Hoosier was the driver of that vehicle, Campbell said.

Wiedenmann searched the vehicle and found three plastic bags of marijuana and digital scales, Campbell said.

Hoosier is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.