Traffic checkpoint stop results in drug, weapons charges

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said a man reached for a handgun during a traffic stop Saturday, and that resulted in the arrests of two people.

Cameron Alfonzo Bacon, 20, of Charlotte, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony possession of fentanyl and felony possession of a controlled substance inside a jail. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession with intent to deliver/sell marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $497,500.

Kayla Loreal Meeks, 18, of Charlotte was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed handgun. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.

A third person, Juaon Anthony Black, 20, also of Charlotte, was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and released.

Deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) were working with other agencies on a driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday when a Honda Civic approached the checkpoint.

Black was driving and Meeks and Bacon were passengers, Campbell said.

Campbell said Black did not have a valid driver’s license. While an officer spoke with Black, Deputy Brandon Best approached the passenger side of the vehicle. Bacon, Campbell said, reached for a handgun that was on floor in the right rear passenger area.

Best ordered Bacon to put his hands above his head and he was taken into custody, Campbell said.

He said Bacon was searched and 16 grams of heroin and 61 grams of marijuana were found. A handgun was found in a backpack Meeks had in her possession, Campbell said.

Black had a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, he said.

Bacon’s history includes felony breaking and entering and felony probation violation. Meeks has no listed criminal history.