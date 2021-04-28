 Skip to main content
Trackin' Turtles Summer Art Camp planned at the Hiddenite Center
Trackin' Turtles Summer Art Camp planned at the Hiddenite Center

hiddenite center.jpg

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s annual kid’s summer art camp begins June 14 and registration is now open for students ages four through 14.

Trackin’ Turtles Summer Art Camp is a two-week series of fun and innovative art projects and is designed to lead campers on an exciting journey of creative discovery. Classes are designed for children just beginning to develop their creative skills, intermediate students and advanced student artists alike.

The art camp will be held Monday through Friday for two weeks — June 14-18 and June 21-25 at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Classes each day for the little Tarpins (ages four-eight) will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. for the Tortoises (ages nine-14). Class sizes allow social distancing with safety protocols in place.

Classes will offer a wide range of artistic mediums:

  • Week 1: Lorin Pemberton and Savannah Shanley will teach campers drawing, watercolor painting, and hand-built pottery.
  • Week 2: Art in the Garden instructor, Jeff Menzer will lead campers in creating garden art, outdoor activities, planting plants and connecting with nature. Supplies will be provided.

Optional supervised lunch and play time will be available from noon to 1 p.m. for an additional $15 per week. Campers bring their own bag lunch.

Cost for attending the camp is $55 for Friends members and $75 for nonmembers per week.

Friends memberships may be purchased via hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966. Reservations are required for the summer art camp and may be made by calling the center’s office at 828-632-6966.

For more information, visit.hiddenitearts.org, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.

This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org, with funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Unifour Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible

