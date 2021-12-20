Toy Store for Jesus brings gifts, both material and spiritual

The South Yadkin Baptist Association was excited to help give gifts to more than 1,000 children in Iredell, Davie and Rowan counties, sharing the Gospel with the 400 families brought them greater joy at their Toy Store for Jesus events.
“Well that’s the bigger issue, right?” Leslie Kusek said. “The toys are second to that.”
While it took dozens and dozens of volunteers, Kusek of the SYBA said the ministry coordinator, Mary Jane Hoover, oversaw the more than 100 volunteers that helped out with the toy store as well as their mission to share their faith. Kusek said they had 50 people seek salvation and 15 people rededicated their lives to Christ.
Meeting people’s spiritual needs, as well as material ones is the overall mission of the Toy Store for Jesus.
Churches get pointed in the right direction of families through pastors, schools and other organizations that have knowledge of what the families are dealing with. From there, volunteers begin the work of putting together the toy store in a way that matches children’s wish lists. Kusek said months of effort culminated with the stores last week in the three counties.
For the volunteers, the work with Toy Store for Jesus is a personal one, as it goes beyond merely being charitable to those in need.
“The biggest impact is getting to know the individuals that come in their stories and the feeling the just being able to volunteer,” Kusek said. “There’s a big difference between writing and check and sending it in the mail off and seeing somebody’s eyes and talking to them and getting to know their stories and about their children and their lives and their struggles. And one of the big parts to the whole thing is each of the people that come meet with an encourager from SYBA and that’s where you pray with them and you learn about them, and ask them what do they know about Jesus and have that conversation.”
