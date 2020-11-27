Towing company plans tribute to Ford Martin (Pike) Stewart

Ford Martin Stewart, better known as Pike, will be remembered at a funeral service Saturday at W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 1020 Briarhill Road, Mooresville and a local towing company is hoping others will join in to pay tribute to Pike.

Pike operated a service station and towing service for many years in Mooresville. He passed away Monday.

Daniel Johnson of Ultimate Towing said he’s hoping to have a tow truck tribute to Pike at the service and is asking all tow truck drivers to join him.

Anyone interested in taking part can call Johnson at 704-677-8133.