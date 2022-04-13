Touching people's lives: "A Knight to Remember" filming in Statesville, Iredell County

As the cast and crew came to promote “A Knight to Remember” at WAME on Wednesday, it was evident from the cast and crew of the film that the late Bill Rahn’s legacy and influence remains.

“This was in production already, this was our next one on the list, so when we lost him, the conversation was what do we do now?” Scott McClannahan said. He is the director of the film and worked with Rahn for more than a decade. “It was unanimous. I don’t think anybody questioned it. We just kept moving forward to continue his legacy,”

There was emotion in nearly everyone’s voice as they spoke about Tri-Rahn’s founder and the mission he had as a filmmaker. He died unexpectedly in March, but since 2009, he and others had made films that focused on stories that were family-friendly and appealed to Christian audiences.

“To change lives through the film, that was always our mission,” McClannahan said. “He was good about taking a Biblical concept, and wrap a drama around it.”

That’s no different with this film, “A Knight to Remember,” which is currently filming in Iredell County and the surrounding areas, including Hickory, where Rahn once called home. The plot follows David “Shepherd” Knight, a soldier experiencing the lingering effects of fighting in the Vietnam War, and his battle to rescue a woman caught up in sex trafficking.

The film’s writer, Wayne Deloriea, said Bill helped turn his rough draft into a screenplay that became the script. He said Rahn was committed to teaching him the craft and sharing their passion for storytelling.

“It’s hard, what I know is what he taught me, and if I’m good, it’s because he made me good,” Deloriea said. “Beyond that, I write the words. These guys bring the magic, and Amy (Rahn) brings the love, the cement, to the bricks that we are. Otherwise, we’re just a flimsy wall. It’s her motor that keeps us together.”

The sense of family, or at least community, was evident among the group gathered at WAME after promoting the film on the radio. While not all of them might have known Bill as well as his wife Amy or worked with him as long as McClannahan, the vision for this film and how it can serve as a ministry as well was shared by them all.

That Christian mission isn’t just in the subject matter, either, Deloriea said. He said they’ve stopped filming more than once to pray and ask for help through the trials and tribulations of filmmaking and ministry.

“He touched people’s lives, and he made people feel important,” Amy Rahn said.

That mission carries onto the sets in Love Valley and around Iredell County this week. Keith Smith, the film’s unit production manager, and McClannahan estimated that roughly 85% of filming would take place around Iredell, as well as some work in Hickory, and that roughly 10% of the cast and crew were local.

Not from that 10% is country music singer and veteran Ryan Weaver, who plays Knight in the film. He said that telling the story of post-traumatic stress and educating people about what some soldiers face after they come home is important to him as he plays the role.

“I really didn’t have to change a lot about who I am to act this role because, most of what he’s gone through, the loss… We became a two-time Gold Star Family,” Weaver said as he explained his years of service as well as losing a brother and brother-in-law who were killed in action. “This character suffers great loss multiple times in his life and he has to deal with the demons of (post-traumatic stress) and survivor’s guilt.”

He said he wants to address the “elephant in the room” when it comes to subjects like PTS and human trafficking and hopes people start to see the reality behind it.

Though when Weaver started with the project, his role wasn’t expected to be so involved. The role expanded due to a number of complications with other actors, but that meant he went beyond playing the role of Knight just as a soldier in Vietnam but playing the character as an older man as well.

“I went from 15 lines to the entire script,” Weaver said.

The film is expected to be released in 2023 and there are plans for a premiere event in Statesville.

