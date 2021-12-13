Touch of Kharisma Studios aims to serve community

Alisha Caldwell’s Touch of Kharisma Studios just had its grand opening, but the stylist said there’s much more to running her business than just working to turn a profit.
“We’re all in this together,” Caldwell said. “We’ve got to take care of each other and love on each other, that’s the main goal. We can’t do it by ourselves.”
While that could be chalked up to a cliche, but in Caldwell’s case, she said part of the goal of her business is to reach out and serve everyone in the community, especially those who could use a little extra care.
Caldwell said with her own experiences, both with her own disabilities and raising a son with autism, she understands how the environment of a salon can be overwhelming to some.
“Through the years having to get him service at different barbershops, it wasn’t curtailed toward him. Lots of loud noises, lot of vibrations. His anxiety levels would get very high,” Caldwell said. “With this salon, my target audience would be those who have disabilities ... anything along that line. Somewhere where they can come into a quiet space.”
She said whether it is autism, a disability or the aging process, she hopes to make sure those people feel welcome at her beauty salon. When remodeling the space her business occupies on Woodlawn Drive, she wanted to make sure the rooms where she and Menshana McNeil work with clients can be quiet and calm. She said cutting down the noise and busy nature of some salons is important when dealing with clients that may be anxious by overstimulation.
“Sometimes it’s hard for people that have varying disabilities to go into a space, especially with someone who doesn’t understand what you’re going through. I just have a level of understanding that most stylists just don’t,” Caldwell said.
And at the end of the day, she wants them to leave looking and feeling their best.
“You’re tired, you don’t want to clip your hair, do your toenails, you don’t want to do those things,” Caldwell said. “If you’re tired of dealing with your disability, come here and I can take care of those things for you.”
Caldwell said she will be reaching out to different groups and organizations that fit that description, but that the salon is open to anyone.
The beauty salon at 152 Woodlawn Drive is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 704-500-3287 or see touchofkharismastudios.com.
Caldwell earned a degree at through Mitchell College’s Cosmetic Arts program, where she met McNeil.
