Touch of Kharisma Studios aims to serve community

Alisha Caldwell’s Touch of Kharisma Studios just had its grand opening, but the stylist said there’s much more to running her business than just working to turn a profit.

“We’re all in this together,” Caldwell said. “We’ve got to take care of each other and love on each other, that’s the main goal. We can’t do it by ourselves.”

While that could be chalked up to a cliche, but in Caldwell’s case, she said part of the goal of her business is to reach out and serve everyone in the community, especially those who could use a little extra care.

Caldwell said with her own experiences, both with her own disabilities and raising a son with autism, she understands how the environment of a salon can be overwhelming to some.

“Through the years having to get him service at different barbershops, it wasn’t curtailed toward him. Lots of loud noises, lot of vibrations. His anxiety levels would get very high,” Caldwell said. “With this salon, my target audience would be those who have disabilities ... anything along that line. Somewhere where they can come into a quiet space.”

