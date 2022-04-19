Touch-A-Truck scheduled for Saturday at soccer complex

Big trucks, kids, and fun are planned for Saturday as the City of Statesville celebrates Arbor Day with its Touch-A-Truck event at the Statesville Soccer Complex.

This year’s Arbor Day Celebration event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Statesville Soccer Complex, 2012 Simonton Road.

The Arbor Day celebration is a community event originally developed as a way for the city of Statesville to receive the Tree City USA Designation from the National Arbor Day Foundation. Tree City USA is a program designed to help communities maintain and grow their tree cover.

“The city is committed to providing effective urban forest management and is proud to have been recognized as a Tree City USA for more than 30 years in a row,” Public Affairs Director Nancy Davis said.

For many years, free tree saplings have been given away as part of the Arbor Day Celebration event in hopes that they will be planted around the community to maintain the beautification the city. Along with the tree saplings, event participants also receive literature and information on how to properly care and maintain their trees as they grow. In 2022, the city of Statesville will commemorate 30 years as being recognized as a Tree City USA.

The seedlings that will be distributed Saturday are White Oak, Crepe Myrtle and Sugarberry.

This event was also created and designed to celebrate the beautiful city of Statesville, bring the community together, showcase local businesses and organizations, and to highlight one of our most popular parks and greenways.

There will be activities for the whole family, including tree-giveaways, kid-friendly activities, local healthy vendors, farmers market booths, arts and crafts merchants, food vendors, entertainment, city of Statesville and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Touch-A-Truck, a Free FUN-K and more. To register for the FUN-K, email mwilkinson@statesvillenc.net

The event starts with the Fun-K, with tree giveaways, kid-friendly activities, inflatables, and of course trucks that children can touch, climb into and talk with some of the staff that drives them for the city and county.

There will be fire trucks, bucket trucks and around a dozen vehicles for children to explore and learn about.

There will also be local vendors, arts and craft merchants, booths for nonprofit groups, and food vendors along with other entertainment until 2 p.m. when the event comes to a close.

To sign up for the Fun-K, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Statesville/ArborDayFunK.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.