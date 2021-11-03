 Skip to main content
Top of the Lake Rotary to treat veterans to breakfast on Nov. 11
In recognition of Veterans Day, the Top of the Lake Rotary will honor local veterans with a free dine-in breakfast catered by Victory Lanes. The breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the American Legion Hall, 1450 N. Main St., Mooresville.

Breakfast will also be provided for one guest of each veteran. An RSVP is required by Nov. 8 and can be found at http://victorylanes.com/…/top-of-the-lake-rotary…/form.

