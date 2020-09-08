Top of the Lake-Mooresville Rotary Club donates $20,000 for water project in Haiti

Top of The Lake-Mooresville Rotary Club recently presented a check for $20,000 to George Solomon, district global grants chair, and member of Lake Norman Huntersville Rotary Club. Solomon has helped raise nearly $100,000 for a water quality improvement project in the small village of Anse Pirogue located on the west coast of Haiti.
Recently a group of women from Anse Pirogue told the club that their daily life is difficult because of the lack of water. Often, they do not have enough water even to prepare meals for their families. The need for water was addressed several times without success. The residents were provided with a reservoir in each house to collect the rainwater for their daily use However, during the dry season access to water becomes a challenge as the reservoir can dry up during the said season. Due to climatic changes, the dry season has been extended and the lack of water is often at a crisis level. The next village where water can be found is located about 7 miles away. The residents have expressed the need to address the water problems that prevent them from feeding their families, cleaning their houses, and washing their clothes. “Water is life” they confirm.
With the help of hydrologists and engineers here in the United States, Solomon has devised a strategy to install a reverse osmosis and seawater desalination filtration system for the residents of this small village. To date, he has raised $93,400 which is just shy of the $100,000 total project budget.
Top of the Lake Rotary officials said they are happy to be able to donate $20,000 towards this endeavor.
The Rotary Club of Top of the Lake-Mooresville is an organization dedicated to serving the underprivileged and underserved in this community and around the world. The club has about 40 members who are business professionals living and working in the Mooresville area. For further information regarding this announcement, or the Rotary Club of the Top of the Lake – Mooresville, contact Jayson Poluka at 704-437-8128 or jayson.poluka@81northcompanies.com.
