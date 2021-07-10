Top five things to do before submitting that job application

When you apply for a new job, make sure that you put forth your best effort before you click that button to submit your application. Remember, your application is one of many that a recruiter will see. You want your application to catch the recruiter’s attention by being complete, thorough and neat.
Here are some helpful ways to prepare before you begin your job application process:
1. Keep a running list of your previous employment sites on hand to reference during an application.
As you know, most applications require that you enter your previous jobs including the employer’s address and phone number, supervisor name and contact information, as well as your dates of employment with the company. By keeping a saved document of this information, it will save you time to plug in the information more quickly rather than having to use Google to fill in this section for each application. Retyping names, addresses and phone numbers each time isn’t just time-consuming — it also makes it more likely that you’ll enter a name or number incorrectly. Copying and pasting this information from a document will also ensure that you enter this information accurately every time.
2. Make sure you have the correct password for the email address you use.
Double check your access to your email account prior to applying to that new position. Many recruiters and hiring managers connect via email for those first interactions, so you want to make sure that you can get in your email. I would recommend saving the password on your personal computer or storing your login information somewhere secure for you to use if needed. Don’t forget to check this email inbox regularly and, if possible, set up notifications so that you’ll see an employer’s message as soon as it is sent.
3. Do your research on the position you’re applying for.
Always do your research! Look into the company as well as the position you are applying for. You want to make sure you are focusing your time and efforts on positions that you feel are a good fit for you. You can do this by checking out the company website to learn more. Online sources like Glassdoor.com have information about salaries, benefits, and reviews from current employees.
4. Set aside time to complete each application.
When you are applying for any position, you don’t want to be rushed. If you see a job that strikes your interest, don’t fill out an application quickly just to get it in. Plan to sit down and complete it when you have time to focus. You can often miss important details and even leave sections incomplete when you rush through. I recommend checking if the application has a closing date and plan around that. What if the job is closing soon? You’ll be able to move on this application more quickly if you’ve already prepared a basic resume and list of past employers (see tip No. 1 above).
5. Tweak your resume and triple check before you submit!
For each new application, tailor your resume to fit the position you’re applying for. This can mean making minor adjustments to change the phrasing of bullet points, or it could be a full rewrite. Your goal should be to make sure that your resume connects with what each new job entails. Use the requirements and duties listed in the job description as your guide, and include bullet points that match up with them. Look for keywords used in the job description that you can add to your resume. Once you have made your edits, do a read-through and then do it a few more times! Ask a friend to proofread it, too. You want your best resume being received when you hit that submit button. Don’t let any typos, mixed fonts, or unfinished bullet points be present.