Top five things to do before submitting that job application

3. Do your research on the position you’re applying for.

Always do your research! Look into the company as well as the position you are applying for. You want to make sure you are focusing your time and efforts on positions that you feel are a good fit for you. You can do this by checking out the company website to learn more. Online sources like Glassdoor.com have information about salaries, benefits, and reviews from current employees.

4. Set aside time to complete each application.

When you are applying for any position, you don’t want to be rushed. If you see a job that strikes your interest, don’t fill out an application quickly just to get it in. Plan to sit down and complete it when you have time to focus. You can often miss important details and even leave sections incomplete when you rush through. I recommend checking if the application has a closing date and plan around that. What if the job is closing soon? You’ll be able to move on this application more quickly if you’ve already prepared a basic resume and list of past employers (see tip No. 1 above).

5. Tweak your resume and triple check before you submit!