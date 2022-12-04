Tools are useful, powerful when they are your servant, not your master

“I fear the day that technology will surpass our human inter- action and create a generation of idiots.” — Albert Einstein

It seems like ancient history now, but shortly after I left the U.S. some 50-plus years ago, one of the hottest books of the day was Alvin Toffler’s “Future Shock” (1970). Although not quite as futuristic or dystopian as Huxley’s ‘Brave New World’ (1932) or Orwell’s ‘1984’ (1949), it nevertheless painted a picture of a world in which society would be “burdened” by an abundance of choices. In something of an ironic flashback, I recall mulling over the lyrics of an old Ronnie Millsap’s song that said, “…I’m imprisoned by the freedom of the road.”

In addition to the angst of over choice, one writer summed up Toffler’s book rather well when he said that both individuals and societies would be experiencing “…too much change in too short a period of time.” Apparently, a lot of us could relate to that prediction (warning?) as I, and another six million or so, snapped up Toffler’s widely- translated book. His sequel, “The Third Wave” was published a decade later.

I haven’t sought any estimates, but now as then, there’s a segment of society that strives to be on the cutting edge in all aspects of technology; they can’t wait for the newest I-phone, lap top, video game, TV, etc. to hit the market. On the other end, of course, are those who’ve never owned a computer, and for whom you’ll have to pry their rotary phone from their “cold dead fingers.” (Yes, there are still rotary phones!)

It’s easy to poke fun at our fixation with our phones. A recent cartoon showed two crows sitting on a tree limb overlooking a corn field; they’re staring at a scarecrow. Says one, “Is that a real person”? “Nah, replied the other. If it were a real person, he’d be staring down at his cell phone.”

I even found some prescient humor in a Biblical verse:

“I spread out my hands all the day to a rebellious people, who walk in a way that is not good, following their own devices.” Isaiah 65:2

At some point, age, maturity, experience, etc., humor fades and we begin to accept the reality that our new devices come with a price, and it’s not just the one stuck on the box. Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan wrote, “We shape our tools and thereafter our tools shape us.” The following statistics focus on teens, and their use of devices, but it’s foolish to think the rest of us are immune to such addictions.

“…95% of teens have … smart phones and 45% say they are online ‘almost constantly’.” (Pew Research Center)

More than 25 percent of adolescents and teens have been bullied repeatedly through their cell phones or the internet.

“Teens who spent more time than average online…were the most likely to be depressed.” (J. Twenge, “The Guardian”)

Texting while driving has now replaced drunk driving as the major cause of teen auto deaths in the U.S. — more than 3,000 deaths a year.

While his main focus is the “…erosion of deep literacy,” Adam Garfinkle offers this sobering assessment of the psycho-social fallout of our increasing addiction to our tools of technology:

“Our gadgets create exhaustion, isolation, loneliness, and depression, which track with the rise of suicide rates in younger age cohorts.”

In addressing more broader issues and possible ramifications of technology, noted historian, Yuval Noah Harari, contends:

“Artificial intelligence and biotechnology might soon overhaul our societies —and our bodies and minds too.”

In such serious matters, we need both pause and perspective. It’s up to us to provide the pause, but Steven Covey has provided some perspective:

“Technology and (its) tools are useful and powerful when they are your servant and not your master.”