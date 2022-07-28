 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tony Daniels named new pastor at Oakdale Baptist Church in Statesville

Tony Daniels, shown with his wife Sandra, is the new pastor at Oakdale Baptist Church.

At a special congregational meeting on July 17, after more than a year of searching for a pastor, the Oakdale Baptist Church on Old Mocksville Highway in Statesville voted to call the Rev. Tony Daniels as its new pastor.

Daniels grew up in the Sugar Loaf/Vashti community in Alexander County where he continues to live with his wife Sandra. They have three adult children and eight grandchildren. 

He said he felt called into the ministry in 1988 and started his ministry at the White Plains Baptist Church, where he served for more than 30 years, beginning as an interim pastor then as pastor. 

He is a graduate of the West Lenoir School of Ministry with a Bachelor of Divinity in Christian education.

Daniels expressed that he strongly felt the Holy Spirit leading him to Oakdale and looked forward to serving as long as God wants him there. 

