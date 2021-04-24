Tommy Gaither honored for 50 years of service to Olin Masonic Lodge

Olin Masonic Lodge 226 AF & AM recently recognized one of its members for a very special milestone. Brother Tommy Gaither received his 50 year Masonic Service Certificate and 50 year Emblematic Lapel Pin from the Grand Lodge of Masons of North Carolina. From left, for the special presentation, was Brother John “Skip” Douglas, chaplain, Gaither and Brother Lawrence Cowan, master, Olin 226 AF & AM.