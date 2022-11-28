 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tomlin Mill One Stop

Tomlin Mill One Stop to offer gas for $1.76 a gallon at customer appreciation event

gas
METRO CREATIVE

Local 76® gas station will host a customer appreciation event on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the 1025 Tomlin Mill Road location in Statesville. The occasion will offer Top Tier regular unleaded fuel for $1.76 per gallon from 1-4 p.m. for drivers who have downloaded the My 76® App.

“We are proud to partner with Tomlin Mill One Stop (TMOS) on their 20th anniversary and the 76® brand for this customer appreciation event,” said JT Alexander & Son General Manager Josh Dailey. “The partnership between the 76® brand and TMOS is sure to be a win for the community we love to serve. We’re excited to give back by rolling our Top Tier unleaded gas prices back to $1.76 per gallon.”

Attendees will also have the chance to meet Santa Claus, enjoy seasonal music and sample local cuisine from Karen’s Kitchen. Coffee and fountain drinks will also be available onsite for just 76 cents.

“76® and Karen’s Kitchen of Statesville are proud to show their gratitude to our customers with a great fuel price and some great food and convenience specials, too,” said Motiva Territory Manager Mike Diebus.

The entire family is invited to attend.

