Tom Swift books were inspiration for young boys to dream

Tom Swift turned 111 years old last Thursday, July 1, 2021.
“Tom Who?” you say.
Tom Swift. Listen up.
From 1910 until 1941, Tom Swift, a fictional All-American boy genius, was one of the most popular figures in juvenile literature for boys. There was a series of 40 books published by the New York firm of Grosset & Dunlap that chronicled the adventures of Tom Swift, inventor, and his chums, and on July 1, 1910, the first Tom Swift novel was issued a copyright.
Grosset & Dunlap also published the popular exploits of Joe and Frank, the Hardy Boys, who were sons of a detective, as well as the adventures of a young lady named Nancy Drew. Altogether, more than 30 series of books for young people were published by G&D. Perhaps you’ve heard of or remember some of them.
Although the dust jackets and title pages of the books attributed the authorship of the Tom Swift stories to a Victor Appleton, in actuality the various volumes were penned by a several writers, the majority by a writer named Howard Garis.
The first volume of Tom’s adventure debuted in 1910 with “Tom Swift and His Motor Cycle.” The book’s subtitle was “or, Fun and Adventure on the Road.” Gasoline-powered motorcycles were relatively new, scarce and attractive to mechanically-minded young men. Indian motorbikes came out in 1901 and Harley-Davidson motorcycles debuted in 1903. That same year two adventurous brothers managed to fly a heavier-than-air machine from a sand dune on the North Carolina coast. Mr. Marconi invented — or refined — “wireless telegraphy” in the 1890s. The modern escalator arrived in 1900 and air-conditioning came in 1902. Plastic was invented in 1905 and radio broadcasting began in 1906.
More technologically-themed adventure novels swiftly followed, such as “Tom Swift and His Airship” (1910), and “Tom Swift and His Electric Rifle” (1911).
A revival of the Tom Swift character came about in the early 1960s with the increased interest in science and rocketry of those days following Sputnik. Tom, himself, was by then too old to be dusted off and written about, so a new series was launched, that of Tom’s son, Tom Swift Jr. Altogether there would be 33 books in this series, published from 1954 to 1971.
Titles of the new series included “Tom Swift and His Atomic Earth Blaster” (1954), “Tom Swift and His G-Force Inverter” (1968) and “Tom Swift and His Aquatronic Tracker” (1964). My favorite title of the new series is “Tom Swift and His Trifibian Atomicar” (1962), implying Tom was cruising around in an atomic-powered vehicle that could travel on land, under water and through the air.
Appropriately, the authorship of the new series was attributed to a fictional “Victor Appleton II,” but in reality, about half of the series was written by James Duncan Lawrence.
While in high school at Mooresville, I remember being a small part of a short-lived mid-1960s fad, that of creating verbal jokes called, “Tom Swifties.” The idea was to make up a sentence containing a pun by using an adverb, and including a reference to Tom. An example would be: “’Watching over flocks of animals all night is not much fun,’ said Tom sheepishly.” “Looks like this has been written in Morse Code,” Tom said cryptically, “or in something other than English.” I guess you had to be there to appreciate them.
You can purchase all of the books about Tom, Frank and Joe, and Nancy today by going online, although occasionally one might find the books at a yard sale or flea market. A quick look at eBay revealed many — more than 1,000 lots — of the Swift books of one series or another for sale. As with most antiques and collectibles, condition is a major consideration. One first edition with the dust jacket was optimistically for sale for $314.
Eventually six Tom Swift series were developed, which have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.
I wonder how many inventors, scientists and those involved in high technology might have been readers of Tom Swift or his son in their youth, like an older generation of readers once were inspired to dream by the novels of Jules Verne and H.G. Wells.
Clarence “Kelly” Johnson, the celebrated engineer at Lockheed, credited his reading of the Tom Swift novels as a contributing factor in his going into aircraft design. Kelly would go on at the “Skunk Works” to work on the P-38 fighter, the F-80 jet, F-104 Starfighter, the U2 and the SR-71 Blackbird, among others.
It is interesting to note that several Tom Swift movies have been proposed over the years, but so far, none has been made. Someone needs to call Steven Spielberg.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”