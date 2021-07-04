Tom Swift books were inspiration for young boys to dream

More technologically-themed adventure novels swiftly followed, such as “Tom Swift and His Airship” (1910), and “Tom Swift and His Electric Rifle” (1911).

A revival of the Tom Swift character came about in the early 1960s with the increased interest in science and rocketry of those days following Sputnik. Tom, himself, was by then too old to be dusted off and written about, so a new series was launched, that of Tom’s son, Tom Swift Jr. Altogether there would be 33 books in this series, published from 1954 to 1971.

Titles of the new series included “Tom Swift and His Atomic Earth Blaster” (1954), “Tom Swift and His G-Force Inverter” (1968) and “Tom Swift and His Aquatronic Tracker” (1964). My favorite title of the new series is “Tom Swift and His Trifibian Atomicar” (1962), implying Tom was cruising around in an atomic-powered vehicle that could travel on land, under water and through the air.

Appropriately, the authorship of the new series was attributed to a fictional “Victor Appleton II,” but in reality, about half of the series was written by James Duncan Lawrence.