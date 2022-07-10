'Tom Swift and His Giant Cannon' harkens back to pre-WWI

Several months following his death, the large, diverse inventory of Lester Chambers’ Book Store on West Broad Street in Statesville was sold. I was fortunate enough to be uptown that morning and saw what was happening; I called several friends I thought might be interested and they joined me at the sale.

I probably spent more than $20 that morning. Among the books I bought were seven volumes in the first “Tom Swift” series of books. Some of these still had the thin paper dust jackets on them. I don’t think I paid more than $2 for each.

The Tom Swift series of adventure/science fiction books were primarily written for boys, and emphasized science, technology and engineering, three-fourths of the “STEM” curriculum now so much in vogue in our schools. The only STEM area absent is mathematics.

The author of the series was given as Victor Appleton, but this is actually a pseudonym for a syndicate of writers. There was no such person. The first Tom Swift book was “Tom Swift and His Motor Cycle,” published by Grosset & Dunlap, of New York. Some of the other titles are: “Tom Swift and His Motor Boat,” “Tom Swift and His Airship,” “Tom Swift and His Submarine Boat,” “Tom Swift and His Electric Runabout” (an electric car). You get the idea. All of the above titles were published in 1910. In all, there were 40 titles in the first series which continued to be published until World War II in 1941.

When you read the first series, you must remember the times in which they were written and read. I’m talking blatant racism here.

There would be four series of Tom Swift books, totaling 103 books in all. Edward Stratemeyer (1862-1930) was the creator of the character. He and his syndicate wrote, literally, hundreds of books for juvenile boys and girls.

They were really cranking out the juvenile adventure books at G&D during those years. Besides the Tom Swift books, the authors collective also wrote other series, including “The Motion Picture Boys” and the very successful the “Nancy Drew” and “Hardy Boys” book series.

The second series of Tom Swift books of 33 volumes began in 1954, with “Tom Swift and His Flying Lab.” The second series featured books with full-color, hardcovers — rather than dust jackets — and made changes in the stories.

The second set was about the adventures of Tom Swift’s son, Tom Swift, Jr. Junior’s inventions were “electronic” or “atomic,” rather than having a “(gasoline) motor,” and a number of the stories involved outer space, e.g. the premiere book of the second series and other volumes, such as 1954’s “Tom Swift and His Rocket Ship” and “Tom Swift and His Atomic Earth Blaster.” “Tom Swift and His Outpost in Space” (1955) was a fictional predecessor of today’s International Space Station. There were also a number of titles dealing with deep undersea diving adventures.

1913 in the News

I decided to read “Tom Swift and His Giant Cannon,’ published in 1913, 110 years ago. Woodrow Wilson became president in March 1913. The biggest thing in the news was the Panama Canal, an engineering marvel of then and now. The canal figures prominently in the “Tom Swift and His Giant Cannon,” as Tom reasons that if another war comes — and in 1913 the storm clouds were gathering — the First World War would begin in August of 1914. The Panama Canal will be of strategic importance, particularly if the United States gets involved in a global conflict.

World War I began the same year the Panama Canal was officially completed, and the United States would be drawn into the war in April 1917, partly because of the sinking of the S.S. Lusitania, with 128 American citizens on board, by a German submarine in May, 1915.

Tom Swift, our hero, wanted America to have the best artillery in the world, in part to protect the Panama Canal.

Next week: The exciting conclusion to this column!