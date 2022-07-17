Tom Swift and chums face six distinct dangers in 15 chapters, 216 pages

Tom Swift, Boy Wonder

Tom Swift is apparently a high school graduate. He lives with his widowed father, Barton Swift, who is a wealthy inventor. I have not run across any explanation of what caused Tom’s mother’s death. Tom and his father live in the fictitious Shopton, New York.

The only female character in this book is the “motherly” Mrs. Beggert, a matronly figure who keeps the Swift home running and typically responds to crises by fixing everyone a “nice hot cup of tea.”

While he has no siblings, Tom has a number of chums who accompany him on his adventures. Tom reminds me of the character “Sheldon” on the TV series “The Big Bang Theory,” but without the humor.

Tom is never described physically in the book, nor is his age given. Tom, however, drives his electric runabout (automobile) on public roads and also flies his monoplane airplane. Of course, regulations about such things a driver’s and pilot’s licenses were not as strict in 1913, if there were such restrictions at all.

It is interesting that this novel focused on a piece of artillery that Tom was trying to develop. Also interesting is that the novel has a character, who speaks with a German accent, as the antagonist. The German Army, in fact, had been interested in very large cannons going back to World War I.

“The Paris Gun” was the name given to a type of German long-range siege gun, several of which were used to bombard Paris during World War I. Its caliber was 238 mm, maximum firing range: 130 km (81 miles), length: 34 m (111 feet 7 inches).

In the Second World War, the Germans developed two massive 80-centimetre (31.5-inch muzzle diameter) rail guns. One was named “Schwerer Gustav” (English: “Heavy Gustav”), so-called because they, because of their weight, could only be moved on train tracks. Ultimately, because of the cost and time to produce such weapons, as well the number of men it took for the gunnery crew, such large artillery pieces have faded from most armies.

In this novel there is action aplenty, as Tom and his chums face six distinct dangers: a near-electrocution, a flood, a fire near explosives, sabotage to his cannon, a hurricane and a middle-of-the-night break-in. All this in 15 chapters and 216 pages.

There are occasional “plugs” for previous books in the series, as well as hints at future adventures.

Tom is successful, of course, and in the conclusion to this novel, his giant cannon accurately blasts a shell 33 miles, for a world’s record. The U.S. government proceeds to buy the rights to Tom’s design and Tom’s cannons will be emplaced to guard the just-completed, strategically-important Panama Canal.

Chums

Ned Newton is a friend in several of Tom’s adventures and is about the same age and lives nearby.

Mr. Wakefield Damon is a friend of both Tom and his father. His distinguishing feature is his inventive exclamations, such as “Bless my shoe laces!” or “Bless my raincoat!” He also sometimes says “Oh, pshaw!”

Two additional characters stand out. One is Koku, “a giant” who speaks only broken English, and was brought back to America from “The Island of the Giants.” Koku is immensely strong.

The other character, Eradicate Sampson, is described as “an aged colored man.”

Eradicate’s origin into the series is nowhere explained in this particular novel.

It is interesting that neither Tom, nor his chums, express any interest, in fact make no mention of, girls anywhere in the book.

Some old-century expressions and words

I think an average teenager of today could read the Tom Swift series, although there are some expressions and words that have changed over the century. Sometimes a bicycle is called “a wheel.” If someone calls on the telephone, he or she is described as being “on the wire.” A runabout is an automobile and an airship, is usually an airplane, or aeroplane, rather than a dirigible.

A “dreadnaught” is a battleship. With heavy armor plating and very large naval artillery, such a ship would literally “fear nothing” (dread naught).

And speaking of large-caliber cannons, you can see and touch one for yourself, a German WWI howitzer with a muzzle diameter of 8.27 inches (210 mm), a “war trophy” which can be seen at Union Square NW in Hickory.

Original prints of many of the books come up for sale on eBay and Amazon. Prices vary.