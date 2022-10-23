Tom Poole is natural-born racontuer, storyteller and humorist

Today I want to tell you about a new book by Thomas “Tom” Poole of Mooresville, who has gathered some of his short stories into a collection entitled, “The Best Damned Driver in Montgomery County.”

Let me tell you something about Tom. Born in Virginia in 1944, Tom grew up in the small town of Biscoe in North Carolina’s Montgomery County (one county south and three counties east of Iredell). Tom and his wife, Dot, have been Iredell County residents since 1966.

Tom is a raconteur, a natural-born storyteller, and his writings reflect his wide variety of life experiences in the book’s 13 stories, some of which are loosely autobiographical. Listening to or reading Tom Poole is taking the bus to “back in the day,” a time of front porch neighborliness, kids with empty mayonnaise jars — holes punched in the lids — chasing lightnin’ bugs in the twilight and one-stoplight towns with intense football rivalries.

In describing his rural home and the road that led to it, Tom wrote, “That old country road is gone. And gone with it was a very precious way of life. It was a time of people caring and working hard and wanting something out of life. That frame of mind is as buried in the sand as the tar and gravel road that ran in front of the house I lived in. That old road that was paved, is as dead as Justice and Truth and the American Way. It is still there, just covered with the ashes of a lifetime of living. That road left the maps and now is tightly locked into my memory.”

One might go so far as to classify Tom’s stories as coming-of-age tales and, from one point of view, they read more like chapters of a novel, than as separate works.

I first met Tom in the summer of 1971 when he was an audiologist at the large Burlington Industries textiles plant in Mooresville. At other times, Tom has been a prison guard, a sheriff’s deputy, a life insurance salesman and has held other jobs I may have overlooked.

Tom is also a collector of Native American artifacts and a dabbler in arcane knowledge. Some years back, when Len Sullivan was the editor of the Mooresville Tribune, Tom wrote popular annual prophecies titled, “Tom Poole’s New Year’s Prediction,” that were published in January issues of the Tribune. All the time Tom was pursuing these other callings, he was writing stories and scribbling poetry, some of which have won awards.

Through the early 1970s, Tom and I critiqued one another’s stories, shared opinions on various famous writers, but mostly, that was as far as our literary efforts got. But now and then, one of us got something published. We even talked of one day collaborating in starting a local literary magazine to be titled, “The Mayhew Review,” as we both lived on or near Lake Norman. Besides being original and catchy, the proposed title had internal rhyme. Alas, our literary magazine never came to be. It would have been epic, we think.

As you will discover once you read some of Tom’s tales, he is a natural-born raconteur and humorist in the tradition of Mark Twain, Will Rogers, Garrison Keillor and Rick Bragg, perhaps with a whiff of Brother Dave Gardner and Andy Griffith added. Tom has a knack for chancing upon (inventing?) interesting characters and his writings prove the truism that there are no “ordinary” lives.

I might mention that Tom also dabbles in poetry. One of his poems won the 2019 Mooresville Public Library’s second annual poetry contest. Tom’s poem was also used as the title of an anthology of poems by the entrants of the contest.

He says his favorite authors are Ernest Hemingway, Ambrose Bierce, William Price Fox and Jack London. He adds, “I guess I still love those writers. From those four men, I managed to get a fairly good education.”

Recently Tom and I got back in contact with each other and Tom mentioned to me that he had published a book of some of his stories. Hence this column.

Here’s a sample from a story in Tom’s book, concerning the quest of “The Montgomery County Mad Man,” named Lonnie McBride, to exact revenge from a Volkswagen owner whom Lonnie felt had impugned his honor:

“Lonnie hated Volkswagens more than he hated the police and the county deputy sheriffs. He’d recovered from the wreck with the Volkswagen, but deep in his mind, he hated those little potato bugs that buzzed and beeped. Just as he was pulling out from the Starlight Grill, a little blue 1959 bug cut him off and Lonnie nearly toppled over. He roared up behind the intruder and cursed the driver out, shook his fist and dared him to return….”