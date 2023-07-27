“Tom Dooley: A Wilkes County Legend — The Road to Statesville” opened to large crowds amid cheers and standing ovations this past weekend at Mac Gray Auditorium in Statesville, with three more performances scheduled for this week — Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

The stage play of the famous lover’s triangle of Tom Dula (Dooley), Laura Foster and Anne Melton had it all — laughs, dancing, music, fighting and heartbreak. The lively and sometimes haunting music of Third Wheel fits seamlessly before, after and sometimes during the scenes. It was a lively telling of a story that has been shared by two counties — Wilkes and Iredell — for over a century.

The story began in Wilkes County with a lover’s triangle that ended with the murder of Laura Foster. There were several suspects in the murder — Tom Dula, Anne Melton, Perline Foster and Jack Keaton. All were arrested, but Perline Foster and Jack Keaton turned state’s evidence on Tom and Anne and they were released. Tom was tried first in Wilkes County and found guilty, after which his “celebrity lawyer,” Gov. Zebulon B. Vance, made a motion that the trial be moved to Iredell County. The last part of the story ended with a second trial in Statesville, and a hanging on the railroad tracks there.

Another trial, of sorts, happened more recently when Karen Reynolds, playwright and director, was invited to take her play to Raleigh and perform for the N.C. Supreme Court. Following the performance, the Supreme Court judges voted on whether they would have found Dooley guilty or innocent. Audiences coming to see the production locally have a chance to cast their votes as well.

This is the first time Reynolds has partnered to bring the show to Statesville.

“The partnership between Wilkes County’s Bleu Moon Productions and Iredell County’s Center Stage Alliance has been so positive. I think everyone appreciates and works well together. There’s no yours and mine — this production has been ours and it shows in the strong professional performances, music and technical skills,” Reynolds said.

Tickets for the remaining shows this weekend are available online for a $4 discount, using code Dooley, at centerstagealliance.org. Tickets are also available at the door for $20. Anyone who has already seen the show but would like to see it again can do so for $5. Those tickets are available at the door.