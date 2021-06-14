Tobin, Selman receive Donna Easter Student Ethics Award

BBB of Central & Northwest NC announced that two local students received the Donna Easter Student Ethics Award, the highest award given by the BBB Educational Foundation of Central and Northwest NC.

Mick Tobin, a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, received the $7,500 award while Maggie Selman, a recent graduate of Crossroads Arts and Science Early College, won the $5,000 award.

Tobin will attend Duke University in the fall, and Selman is headed to High Point University.

In all, the Education Foundation gives a total of $17,500 in scholarships.

The Donna Easter Student Ethics Awards recognizes high school students in the area who personify high ethical standards demonstrated through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic history.

The awards are sponsored in part by Market America — Shop.com. This year 128 students applied for the awards. The judges were impressed with the thoughtful and well-written essays and overall quality of all the seniors who applied.