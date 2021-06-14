Tobin, Selman receive Donna Easter Student Ethics Award

BBB of Central & Northwest NC announced that two local students received the Donna Easter Student Ethics Award, the highest award given by the BBB Educational Foundation of Central and Northwest NC.
Mick Tobin, a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, received the $7,500 award while Maggie Selman, a recent graduate of Crossroads Arts and Science Early College, won the $5,000 award.
Tobin will attend Duke University in the fall, and Selman is headed to High Point University.
In all, the Education Foundation gives a total of $17,500 in scholarships.
The Donna Easter Student Ethics Awards recognizes high school students in the area who personify high ethical standards demonstrated through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic history.
The awards are sponsored in part by Market America — Shop.com. This year 128 students applied for the awards. The judges were impressed with the thoughtful and well-written essays and overall quality of all the seniors who applied.
The scholarships are named in memory of Donna Easter, a colleague and friend who lost her battle with cancer in 2017. Easter joined BBB as a full-time employee two weeks after graduating from high school in 1987 and had to leave in 2014 due to her illness. Her kind and gentle spirit was her hallmark. The scholarship award exemplifies many of the traits she exhibited throughout her life, and the BBB is grateful to the Easter family for allowing them to honor Easter’s memory.
These scholarships are open to any high school senior attending high school in the service area who plans to continue his or her education. The service area is composed of Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Local Government Federal Credit Union scholarship
The Local Government Federal Credit Union awarded Joseph Campbell of Mooresville a $5,000 LGFCU scholarship award. Campbell will use the scholarship to study at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
The scholarship recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities and academic excellence by having maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Campbell was one of 25 high school seniors and post-secondary students who received the one-year award to apply toward their education at colleges, universities and trade schools of their choice.
Holland presented N.C. State Youth Livestock Scholarship
Emily Holland is the recipient of the N.C. State Youth Livestock Scholarship. The scholarships are typically funded by sponsors of the N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Sale of Champions.
A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with the N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each student was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.
Holland is a student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Cardona earns Recognition and Achievement Award
Emily Cardona of Mooresville was recognized with the Emerson Recognition and Achievement Award at Emerson College in Boston.
The award celebrate student and campus leadership while recognizing the achievements of the college community. Cardona is pursuing a degree in journalism and is member of the class of 2022.
Cardona received an award of distinction, which recognizes those who have left a long-standing impact on the college community through change and an impactful legacy. This year, the recipients are those who worked to seek meaningful change on the campus for students of color through #ESOCWeekofAction. The week is a movement designed to hold the college accountable for creating a campus where every student can feel welcome and safe.
James Madison University
Brian Wallace of Mooresville graduated with a degree in finance from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Local students also were recognized for academic achievements at James Madison.
Haley Stroup and Hannah DeBerardinis, both of Mooresville, were named to the president’s list, and Sarah Frasso and Megan Cresci, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list.
Ohio University
Mason Dupler of Mooresville graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Business at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Dupler majored in business analytics and management information systems.
Emmeline Atkins of Statesville, a student in the Scripps College of Communications at Ohio University, qualified for the dean’s list. Students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum GPA of at least 3.5, achieved this distinction.
University of South Carolina at Beaufort
Amber Locasto of Mooresville was named to the president’s list at the University of South Carolina at Beaufort in Bluffton, South Carolina. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must obtain a term GPA of 4.0 on 12 credited semester hours.
Samford University
Sarah Woods and Katelyn Metzger, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of course work.
North Greenville University
Jacqueline C. Veach of Statesville was named to the dean’s list at North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking a minimum of 12 hours.
Bridgewater College
Bryce Masters of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia.
Students on the dean’s list have attained a 3.4 or better GPA of a possible 4.0.
Coastal Carolina University
Kendi Bailey and Allie Hildebran, both of Statesville, were named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Students who made the president’s list achieved a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Wofford College
Callie Brooke Henline of Statesville has been named to the dean’s list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.