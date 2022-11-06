'Tis the season of lavishly illustrated catalogs

You can pretty much tell the season of the year by the uninvited mail you get. ‘Tis the season, if not to be jolly or to deck your halls with boughs of holly, it definitely is the season of receiving lavishly illustrated catalogs and requests from charities in the mail.

We found three attractive catalogs in our mailbox recently. One was the “Acorn” catalog, one was the “Signals” catalog, and the third was a catalog from “Shop PBS.” The three catalogs were the same size, featured much of the same type of merchandise and carried the same return address of a place in Hudson, Ohio.

These were not displays of cheap, unattractive items, but featured items such as jewelry, clothing, books, CDs and collectible items. All high-end, quality stuff.

Of particular interest to me, were a number of T-shirts and sweatshirts with memorable quotes printed on them. Examples: “I sometimes wonder what happened to people who have asked me for directions,” while another (the perfect gift for a writer or an English teacher) proclaimed, “English is weird. It can be understood through tough, thorough, thought though.” Try reading that sentence three times quickly. Bet you can’t.

Perhaps my favorite shirt quote reminded us that “90% of being married is yelling ‘WHAT?’ from other rooms.” How true.

A fourth shirt with a message, printed on a Christmassy-bright red cloth stated, “I just want to bake stuff and watch Christmas movies.” I might mention that all three catalogs featured numerous, imported, comfortable-looking soft wraps and clothing in which to snuggle.

The catalog-sending people thoughtfully reminded us catalog recipients to “order early for XMAS.”

The other category of unrequested mail involved pleas for donations to various charities. Included in the other day’s post was a request for financial support from St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. In case you wondered, St. Jude’s Hospital’s name comes from Saint Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of hopeless causes.

We also get mail from St. Joseph’s Indian School in South Dakota, the Shriners International, the Disabled American Veterans, the ASPCA, and others. We strongly suspect that some of these charities are sharing mailing lists with one another.

While I believe these charities I have mentioned are reputable, worthwhile causes, Judy and I usually make efforts to help those closer to home with donations to church-related charities, such as Iredell Christian Ministries (ICM) on the Old Salisbury Road, Statesville, which since 2007 has been helping Iredell County individuals and families. Recently, ICM figures they are assisting some 800 families a month.

Our church, Fifth Creek Presbyterian in the Cool Spring community, collects food for the ICM and they could use your help, too.

Judy and I watch the TV ads of our state’s educational lottery, with a potential of millions of dollars going to someone. Although we have never bought tickets, Judy will say, “You know what I’d do with that money if I won?”

I know exactly what she would do, for she’s told me before on numerous occasions, but I will still ask in an innocent voice, “What would you do, Honey?”

She quickly responds with, “First, I’d take care of family, then our church and then a lot would go to St. Jude’s.” I nod my head in agreement and am quietly proud of my sincere, altruistic wife.

Today’s mail will arrive soon; I wonder what we will be in our mail box today. Only one way to find out…

If you want to get on these catalogs’ mailing lists, go to www.signals.com or acornonline.com or ShopPBS.org. Better hurry if you want to order an item before Christmas.

Honorable mention goes to a shirt on which was emblazoned, “Sometimes I talk to myself, then we both laugh & laugh.” Another clever one encouraged us to “Think Outside the Quadrilateral Parallelogram.”