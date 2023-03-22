The City of Statesville Public Grounds & Cemeteries Division will remove all time-worn flowers, wreaths, etc. from Oakwood and Belmont cemeteries during the week of March 27-31. The public is asked to remove any items they do not wish to have discarded before this time.
The public is reminded that wire, metal, bricks, stones, wood stakes, bird feeders, candles, solar lights, wind chimes, concrete statues, etc. are prohibited in Oakwood and Belmont cemeteries.
For more information, contact Jennifer Owens at 704-878-3429.