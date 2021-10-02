 Skip to main content
Time to check status of health plan deductibles, schedule appointments
With less than two months left in the year, now is the time to check the status of health plan deductibles and schedule necessary appointments, recommended testing and surgeries before Dec. 31.

Most health insurance plans have a deductible requirement — a predetermined amount of health care expenses that must be covered before the plan begins paying the majority (if not all) of expenses related to necessary medical care.

“If you have been putting off scheduling prescribed care or procedures, it would be wise to check your deductible status and plan benefits,” says Clyde Wood, Network CEO at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers. “This can be an ideal time to access health care services because your plan may cover most, if not all, of the costs. The key is to obtain all the health services you need before December 31, because with the New Year comes a new deductible.”

Additionally, individuals who have Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) need to check their balances. These accounts, which hold pre-tax dollars set aside to pay for health care-related expenses, must be depleted by the end of the year or the money is forfeited. This adds another incentive to schedule services now: ensure those hard-earned dollars are spent, not lost.

It’s crucial to be prompt with scheduling, says Wood, so there is enough time to have the test or procedure completed before the end of the year. “Getting everything squared-away by early December will help ensure the services you receive are considered part of your 2020 coverage,” he says.

Clyde Wood1.jpg

Wood

 MARIE KAMP

Clyde Wood is the network CEO at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical centers.

About Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center offers comprehensive medical care to individuals throughout the greater Lake Norman region. Located just off I-77 at Exit 33, the Mooresville medical campus offers complete specialty services from 24-hour emergency medicine and maternity to advanced surgical services and cardiology. For more information about the services offered at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, please visit www.LNRMC.com. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is owned in part by physicians.

About Davis Regional Medical Center

Founded in 1920, Davis Regional is a 144-bed, acute care hospital serving Statesville and the surrounding counties. With more than 300 physicians on staff in a variety of specialty areas, Davis Regional offers a wide range of health care services. The hospital is located at I-40, Exit 154, east of Statesville. Learn more at www.DavisRegional.com.

