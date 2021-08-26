 Skip to main content
Tim Thompson honored as Lay Person of the Year at Wesley Memorial
Tim Thompson honored as Lay Person of the Year at Wesley Memorial

Tommy Snipes, right, church lay leader at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Hartness Road, congratulates Tim Thompson as he presents Thompson the Lay Person of the Year Award. Thompson’s wife, Mary, stands to his right. Thompson has served in numerous leadership roles at the church over the years. Presently, he chairs the board of trustees and serves as a member of the Finance, Lay Leadership, and Nominations committees.

