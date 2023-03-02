The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently hosted representatives from the office of Sen. Thom Tillis and gave an update on the senator’s efforts in Washington.

Representing Tillis’ office were Stephanie Blair, regional representative, and James Estes, constituent advocate. Blair and Estes discussed recent bills and actions that Tillis has been a part of. Multiple questions were taken from the Rotarians in attendance.

Blair and Estes emphasized that Tillis encourages communication from his constituents with his office. In addition, his office is able to assist with tours at many of the official government buildings in Washington.