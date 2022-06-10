Tilley's dancers celebrate amazing year with 35th anniversary recital

Tilley’s Dance Academy’s 35th anniversary recital proved to be yet another celebration of an amazing dance year.

This show was a deep dive back to pull forward some of the greatest hits and music of all time.

These hits and tunes have become the very strong foundation of the music today. By pulling from the past, we move forward with the newness of the future.

Tilley’s Dance Academy opened with their award-winning dance companies along with their instructors and the crowd remained on the edge of their seats throughout the each performance.

The grand final of the performance was completed with the showcasing of their junior and seniors dance company members. These performers have taken the highest accolades in every division they competed in.