Tilley's Dance Academy students earned multiple awards at competition

Tilley’s Dance Academy’s dance company members recently attended the Showstopper National Competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

While there, the students attended workshop classes for two days and competed in various categories, including jazz, tap, hip hop and lyrical. They earned multiple platinum and double platinum awards for their performances.

Several of the groups, solos and duets also received overall high score awards. The national high score award winners are:

Bella Brookshire and Pressley Anne Beatty: First overall high score award for their duet “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

Zayla Lescano: Top 10 overall high score for her solo “Beautiful People.”

The Junior Company: Fourth overall for their jazz dance “Rain on Me.”

Junior Hip Hop: Second overall for their routine “Fighter.”

Petite Company: Sixth overall for the jazz dance “Black or White.”

The Rising Star Hip Hop: Seventh overall for their routine “Lip Gloss Mix.”

Rising Star Lyrical: Eighth overall for “We Are the World.”