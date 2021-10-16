Thumbpickers Convention to return Nov. 12-13 in new Statesville venue

After bouncing around for several years trying to find the perfect venue for the annual convention, North Carolina Thumbpickers’ Clay Lunsford believes they’ve found it.
This year’s convention will be held in the new sanctuary at Cornerstone Church, 650 Glover St., Statesville.
“It’s just a beautiful facility,” Lunsford said.
This is the 22nd year for the Thumbpickers Convention in Statesville, Lunsford said. Last year, as with many other events, the convention was canceled due to COVID. But with safety protocols in place, Lunsford said, the convention will be held Nov. 12-13.
Thumbpicking, which is also known as thumb-and-finger style picking, was made popular by musicians such as Merle Haggard and Chet Atkins.
Lunsford said the thumbpickers convention has called several places home over the past two decades but finding the right place with the right acoustics and other equipment was difficult. So when he heard about the recently constructed sanctuary at Cornerstone, he decided to take a look.
And he found Renee Griffith, president of the Cornerstone Christian Academy which is adjacent to the church, was more than receptive of the idea.
“Let’s do it,” she said.
The sanctuary opened about a year ago, she said, and can seat between 300 and 400 depending on the configuration of the chairs.
She said she is excited about Cornerstone serving as the site of the convention and hopes it’s a long partnership.
The weekend includes performances, workshops and an open mic event.
Lunsford said one of the performers is a man who played with one of the musicians associated with the style of guitar playing – Merle Haggard. Redd Volkaert, who played in Haggard’s backing band, is considered one of the country’s top Telecaster guitar players, Lunsford said.
Among the others scheduled to perform, in addition to Volkaert and Lunsford, are Jesse Smith, Rick Allred, Eddie Estes, Robert Anderson, Audie Wykle and Matthew Weaver.
Lunsford said workshops will also be a part of the two days of activities.
The doors open at 4 p.m. Friday with a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. Performances begin at 6 p.m. Saturday’s activities begin at 10 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m. with a concert at 6 p.m. Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 with children 12 and under admitted free.
There will be a food truck on-site, Griffith said.
Griffith said the admission fee is a bargain particularly with all of the activities that are planned. “For 20 bucks you can get lessons and hear music,” she said.
Lunsford said anyone wanting to take part in the workshops should bring their own guitar.
The convention is supported by the Iredell Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program.
Lunsford said he hopes folks will come out and hear the music as well as learn more about this style of guitar-playing from the talented musicians who will be in attendance.
For more information call 704-880-0032.