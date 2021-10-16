Thumbpickers Convention to return Nov. 12-13 in new Statesville venue

After bouncing around for several years trying to find the perfect venue for the annual convention, North Carolina Thumbpickers’ Clay Lunsford believes they’ve found it.

This year’s convention will be held in the new sanctuary at Cornerstone Church, 650 Glover St., Statesville.

“It’s just a beautiful facility,” Lunsford said.

This is the 22nd year for the Thumbpickers Convention in Statesville, Lunsford said. Last year, as with many other events, the convention was canceled due to COVID. But with safety protocols in place, Lunsford said, the convention will be held Nov. 12-13.

Thumbpicking, which is also known as thumb-and-finger style picking, was made popular by musicians such as Merle Haggard and Chet Atkins.

Lunsford said the thumbpickers convention has called several places home over the past two decades but finding the right place with the right acoustics and other equipment was difficult. So when he heard about the recently constructed sanctuary at Cornerstone, he decided to take a look.

And he found Renee Griffith, president of the Cornerstone Christian Academy which is adjacent to the church, was more than receptive of the idea.

“Let’s do it,” she said.