Three-year-old killed in wreck on East Broad Street

A 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning in a wreck on East Broad Street.

The Statesville Police Department said in a news release that the wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Broad.

Officers arrived to find a 2003 Chevrolet minivan on its side in the front yard of 2553 E. Broad.

Iredell EMS, the Statesville Fire Department and officers rendered aid to the driver and passengers of the vehicle. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others suffered minor injuries, police said.

The names of those involved were not released.

The Statesville Police Department’s traffic unit took over the investigation. The crash is still under investigation.

