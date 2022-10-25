Three-year-old killed in wreck; father charged with DWI, death by motor vehicle

A 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning in a wreck on East Broad Street.

Caliu Alexis Alehandro died at the scene. The child's father, Caliu Axian, 24, is facing driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle charges.

The child was not in any type of restraint system, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.

Axian was driving a 2003 Chevrolet minivan and the child's mother, Costache Satira, was a passenger in the vehicle, police said.

The Statesville Police Department said that the wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Broad.

Officers arrived to find the minivan on its side in the front yard of 2553 E. Broad St.

Iredell EMS, the Statesville Fire Department and officers rendered aid to the two adults, who sustained minor injuries, police said. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Statesville Police Department’s traffic unit took over the investigation. The crash is still under investigation.