Three students receive Unity Alumni Association Scholarships

The Unity Alumni Association recently awarded three scholarships to applicants presently attending colleges.
Support Local Journalism
The recipients are Trae Von Gaithers, who is attending York Technical College in York, South Carolina; Connie Long, who is attending James Madison University in Harrisburg, Virginia; and Shanese Grinton, who is attending Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem.
The Unity Alumni Association awards scholarships annually to students who are descendants of former Unity students.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.