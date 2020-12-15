 Skip to main content
Three students receive Unity Alumni Association Scholarships
Three students receive Unity Alumni Association Scholarships

The Unity Alumni Association recently awarded three scholarships to applicants presently attending colleges.

The recipients are Trae Von Gaithers, who is attending York Technical College in York, South Carolina; Connie Long, who is attending James Madison University in Harrisburg, Virginia; and Shanese Grinton, who is attending Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem.

The Unity Alumni Association awards scholarships annually to students who are descendants of former Unity students.

