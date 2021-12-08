 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Statesville veterans honored with Quilt of Valor
0 Comments
alert top story

Three Statesville veterans honored with Quilt of Valor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12-8 quilts of valor

Veterans honored are, from left, Jack Mundstock, Gary Perkins, Billy Swicegood and Joel Mashburn.

 Sharon Bormann, courtesy photo

Editor's Note

In the quilt of valor story that ran Dec. 7, the military service information for Billy Swicegood was inadvertently omitted.

In multiple ceremonies, the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville awarded Quilts of Valor to area veterans honoring each for their service.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 8, veteran, Billy Swicegood, Joel Mashburn and Gary Perkins, all of Statesville, and Jack Mundstock of Huntersville, were presented their quilts during a ceremony at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville.

During the ceremony, the veterans were thanked for “their service, their sacrifice and their valor in serving the nation” and the three-part message of the quilt was shared. At the ceremonies, the veterans are presented their quilts by a member of the chapter and information about each veteran’s time of service is shared.

Sgt. Billy Swicegood served in the United States Army from 1962-64 and in the Army Reserves from 1965-66. Basic training was completed at Ft. Gordon, Georgia and artillery training at Ft. Sills, Oklahoma. He volunteered for duty in Korea and served as a cook there. Some of the medals he earned are the Expert Sharpshooter Medal, Korean Defense Medal and American Defense Medal.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Opening statements in officer's trial in Minneapolis

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert