Three Statesville police officers earn promotions

Statesville Police Department honored three officers during a promotional ceremony held by Chief David Onley recently at Statesville City Hall.

Capt. Marc Carmona, Sgt. Harold Sexton and Corporal David Benge were recognized at the ceremony. Carmona was promoted from sergeant to the rank of captain and is assigned as the District 2 captain. Carmona attended and completed (Basic Law Enforcement Training) BLET at the NC Justice Academy, worked for the City of Henderson Police Department from 2004-07, and has been employed at the Statesville Police Department for 15 years.

Sexton was promoted to the rank of sergeant and is assigned to Alpha Patrol Squad. Sexton served in the United States Marine Corps prior to attending and completing BLET at Mitchell Community College and has been employed at the Statesville Police Department for 10 years.

Benge was promoted to the rank of corporal and is assigned to Alpha Patrol Squad. Benge attended and completed BLET at Mitchell Community College and has been employed at the Statesville Police Department for four years as a patrol officer.