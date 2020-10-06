 Skip to main content
Three people, including a child, injured in head-on crash
Ambulance generic
Metro Creative

Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Ostwalt Amity Road near Arthurs Road.

Trooper C.B. Saunders of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of one vehicle is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, child abuse and driving left of center.

Saunders said alcohol was not involved but troopers are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine prescription drug impairment.

He said Suzanne Stewart, 43, of Statesville, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu and traveling west on Ostwalt Amity Road. The vehicle crossed the center line, striking a Ford Escape driven by Ashley Thompson, 40, of Troutman.

Stewart's daughter, Saunders said, was properly restrained.

The child was airlifted from the scene to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, and both of the women were transported via Iredell EMS to CMS-Main as well. Saunders said the injuries were serious but all are expected to recover.

Troutman Fire Department, along with EMS, responded to the crash, which closed a portion of Ostwalt Amity Road for about an hour.

