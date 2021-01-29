Three new K-9s join ranks at Iredell County Sheriff's Office

After weeks of rigorous training in narcotics detection, tracking/tailing, and article searches at Highland Canine Training these dogs are ready to begin their service to the citizens of Iredell County. K-9 Wilbur is assigned to Sgt. Ernie Line, K-9 Levi is assigned to Deputy Nathan Hodges, and K-9 Connie is assigned to Sgt. Leo Hayes.

“The Iredell County Sheriff’s has a long history of quality canines, and canine handlers. We have been able over the years to use our dogs to locate drugs, currency, items of evidence, wanted persons, and missing children and elderly persons. These dogs are a very valuable tool in law enforcement, and we are excited to add Wilbur, Levi and Connie to our ranks, and I anticipate them continuing the canine legacy here at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office," Campbell said.