Three new deputies join Iredell County Sheriff's Office

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office added three new road patrol deputies. Donald Austin Joyce, Gracyn Elizabeth Wyatt and Philip Henshaw are the three new additions.

Joyce graduated from Western Alamance High School in 2016. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 2016. He is currently a corporal and holds a ground radio repairman position in the Reserves. Joyce enrolled at Appalachian State University in 2018. He will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. He graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Appalachian State University in August 2018.

Wyatt graduated from the Iredell Statesville Schools Career Academy & Technical School in 2018. She enrolled at Appalachian State University in 2019. She will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. Wyatt graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Appalachian State University in August of 2020.