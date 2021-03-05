 Skip to main content
Three new deputies join Iredell County Sheriff's Office
Iredell County

Three new deputies join Iredell County Sheriff's Office

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office added three new road patrol deputies. Donald Austin Joyce, Gracyn Elizabeth Wyatt and Philip Henshaw are the three new additions.

Joyce graduated from Western Alamance High School in 2016. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 2016. He is currently a corporal and holds a ground radio repairman position in the Reserves. Joyce enrolled at Appalachian State University in 2018. He will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. He graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Appalachian State University in August 2018.

 Wyatt graduated from the Iredell Statesville Schools Career Academy & Technical School in 2018. She enrolled at Appalachian State University in 2019. She will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. Wyatt graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Appalachian State University in August of 2020.

Henshaw graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 2011. He then enlisted in the United States Army Reserve where he was a construction engineer. His enlistment was completed in 2017. Henshaw graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Mitchell Community College in 2016. He worked with the Statesville Police Department since 2016. Henshaw is certified in automotive wreck reconstruction, radar, and he completed a field training officer course.

 

 

image002.jpg

Joyce
image003.jpg

Wyatt
image004.jpg

Henshaw
