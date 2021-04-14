Three local principals complete Distinguished Leadership Program

Iredell-Statesville Schools had three leaders who completed the 2020-2021 Distinguished Leadership in a Remote Learning Environment Program (DLR), which was sponsored through the NC Department of Public Instruction and developed and provided by the NC Principals & Assistant Principals’ Association. DLR was developed to help school leaders successfully navigate the instructional challenges they face during the pandemic.

Principals who have completed the program have participated in all three components of the program. They have also participated in seven synchronous webinars and completed the online job-embedded asynchronous assignments for each of the components that are directly applicable to their school-specific improvement activities. The three components that our leaders have completed are:

Component One: Developing a Shared Vision for High-Quality Instruction in a Remote/Hybrid Learning Environment

Component Two: Promoting and Developing Teacher Effectiveness Through Evaluation and Coaching in a Remote/Hybrid Learning Environment

Component Three: Creating a Collaborative Equitable Culture of High Expectations for Students and Staff in a Remote/Hybrid Learning Environment

Nichole Tilley, principal at Lake Norman Elementary School, Chad Parker, principal at Statesville High School and Daniel Camp, assistant principal at Third Creek Middle School