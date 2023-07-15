Three local students have been awarded scholarships to continue their education through the Goforth Foundation Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship was established in 2012 through Dwight J. and Ethel P. Goforth to benefit students who are involved in church and community service.

The fund through First Baptist Church recently awarded scholarships for the 2023–24 school year.

The recipients are Emily K. Ashley, Appalachian State University to study pre-law, and Cynthia Nicole Osborne, Lees McCrae College to study Business Administration and play on their volleyball team.

The fund through Mt. Vernon Baptist Church recently awarded scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.

The recipient is Meryl Elise Sloan, University of North Carolina at Wilmington to study criminology.

Coordinating the scholarships are Sue G. Hedrick and Debbie Goforth–Traylor.