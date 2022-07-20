Three Iredell students awarded Goforth Foundation Scholarship

Three local students were recently awarded scholarships to continue their education through The Goforth Foundation Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship was established through Dwight J, and Ethel P. Goforth to benefit students who are involved in church and community service. Since its inception in 2012, more than $140,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

The fund through Mount Vernon Baptist Church recently awarded scholarships for the 2022-23 school year. The students were presented $2,000, which is renewable for four years.

The recipients are:

Ashley Fox Shook — Appalachian State University.

Cameryn Reavis — Gaston College.

Courtney Reavis — Catawba College.

Coordinating the scholarships are Debbie Goforth Traylor and Sue G. Hedrick