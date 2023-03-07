Three Iredell County farmers have been named winners in a grant program aimed at supporting family farms. Harrison Jenkins of Stony Point, Larry Galliher of Harmony and Lucas Beaver of Statesville are among 62 individual growers earning grants of between $1,000 and $8,000 from NC AgVentures.

The competitive grants — administered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, with funding provided through the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission — are awarded to innovative projects aimed at diversifying, expanding or implementing new entrepreneurial plans for farm operations.

Lucas Beaver grew up farming. The farm was mainly a grain and dairy operation. In 2018, Beaver decided to take advantage of the farm’s proximity to Statesville and the interstate traffic that splits the land by adding strawberries. He has continued to add more produce each year. He received funds to purchase an air cannon sprayer to better manage and expand his crops.

Harrison Jenkins comes from a long line of farmers in Iredell County. The family farm operation includes poultry, row crops and specialty animals such as alpacas and rabbits. They also sell bagged corn. Jenkins was awarded funding to purchase equipment that would increase efficiency and production of bagged corn and other products.

Larry Galliher and his son Charlie produced 8.9 million pounds of milk in 2022 and they are working toward doubling that number. Larry received a grant to expand the milk-house and transition from bulk tank storage to an in-line direct load system that will keep sanitation and food safety regulation in check.

The North Carolina General Assembly created the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission in 2000 to lessen the financial impact to farmers and tobacco-related businesses caused by the sharp decline of tobacco in the agricultural economy.

Cooperative Extension is an educational partnership of the state’s two land-grant universities, North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T State University, county governments and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its mission is to deliver education and technology that enrich the lives, land and economy of North Carolina.